Urfi Javed Maximises Temperature in Scorching Hot Lingerie in Candid Video, Watch

Urfi Javed is setting the internet on fire as she recently posted a new reel which has left netizens gasping for breath.

Urfi Javed Maximises Temperature in Scorching Hot Lingerie: Urfi Javed recently set the temperature soaring in scorching hot lingerie as she posted her candid video. The actress is known for taking the internet by storm by posting her bold and sensuous reels and pictures. Urfi’s style statements are always making it to the headlines of tabloids and portals. While her fans and followers hail her for her daring choices, a section of netizens are always miffed with her risqué outfits. The actress has had scoial media spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna in the past. Both Farah and Chahatt had slammed Urfi for her weird style sense.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN STUNNING VIDEO REEL

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself in sexy lingerie. She captioned her post as, “Don’t talk to me.” In the video it was also written in the background, “F%#$ off.” Urfi looked alluring and sensual in the bold and skimpy innerwear set as she flaunted her hot bod. She looked spectacular as brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in her jaw-dropping video. Urfi has always been comfortable in her own skin and owned up to her controversial choices. Netizens were left gasping for breath as they looked at the video and dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. However, a section of trolls did come up with nasty and sexist remarks as they commented on her Instagram post. Urfi has always maintained that she does not pay attention to haters and naysayers as she believes in living life on her own terms.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.















