Entertainment

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Barely There Silver Bikini PHOTOS

admin July 21, 2023 0 2 min read


Urfi Javed is raising the temperature in bold barely-there silver bikini in swimming pool photoshoot.

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Barely-There Silver Bikini, Photos
Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Barely-There Silver Bikini, Photos

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Silver Bikini: Urfi Javed always creates a new trend with her style statements. She is actually boldness personified with her unique and out-of-the-box fashion experiments. Urfi is always open to trying new kind of attires and carries off whatever she wears with utmost confidence. The actress is a darling of the paparazzi and entertainment tabloids as she never shies away from posing for the shutterbugs. Be it her glamorous outfits or frank statements concerning society and culture, she never shies away from being her true self. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant recently posted her candid video from swimming pool.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN BARELY-THERE BIKINI

Urfi posted a video where she is seen donning a barely there bikini top, leaving nothing for imagination. She completed her look with silver bikini bottoms. The actress looked alluring and captivating in the candid reel as she brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. In the candid clip, she can be seen going in the pool in her scorching hot bikini. She can later be seen chilling near the poolside. Urfi’s sizzling video has set the temperature soaring and left netizens gasping for breath. Her fans and followers are going gaga over her glam quotient and sex appeal. Urfi opted for red hair look by applying a new wig. She captioned her post as, “Actually a Barbie ❤️Staying at this Beautiful property @romeolanetheboutiqueresort Well what can I say !! The food , the hospitality ❤️ muahhh THANKU @saurabhluthra16.” Netizens dropped hearts, ‘heart-filled ye’ and fire emojis.While a section of trolls did come up with nasty and sexist remarks. Bu as usual Urfi remains unaffected by naysayers.”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rumoured Lovebirds Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Return From Their Romantic Getaway Fans Ask Aww Twinning Already

Home Entertainment Rumoured Lovebirds Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Return From Their Romantic Getaway, Fans Ask ‘Aww, Twinning Already’ – Watch Viral Video Rumoured […]

July 20, 2023 0 2 min read

RELIANCE NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE UNVEILS THE ‘NISHCHIT BHAVISHYA’ PLAN

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, one of India’s most trusted and leading private life insurers, announced the launch of their brand-new plan, Reliance Nippon […]

April 17, 2023 0 2 min read

Ethos Limited Opens New Boutique in Siliguri

Ethos Limited has now entered Siliguri with the launch of its latest multi-brand boutique spread across an area of 941 sq. ft. located at ML […]

April 12, 2023 0 36 sec read

Bira 91 takes over as the Official Partner for five teams

Bira 91, India’s fastest growing beer brand, today announced that they have partnered with five teams ahead of the new season in 2023. Serving as […]

March 28, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights