Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Transparent Dress Made of Bamboo – Watch

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Transparent Dress: Urfi Javed set the weekend mood of her fans and followers with her sizzling avatar. The actor, known for her bold fashion statements never misses an opportunity to surprise netizens. Urfi posted a video of herself where she donned a sexy dress made of bamboo. Her transparent outfit is raising mercury and has left the netizens gasping for breath. She looked smoking hot and spectacular in her sensuous outfit as she in the candid pose. Urfi has always been a darling of paparazzi, entertainment tabloids and portals as she always agrees to pose in her bold dresses.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN BAMBOO DRESS

The actor took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Made this from baas ki tokri , I feel this is a dying art now. It always amazed me how these artisans used bamboo strings to make such amazing utensils, chairs, table. Blows my mind. She brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the video as she looks comfortable in her own skin. The actor is known for flaunting her bold and bindaas persona in jaw-dropping outfits. Her raunchy attire in the sensuous clip has gone viral and is breaking the internet. Her fans and followers are going gaga over her sultriness. While fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. A section of netizens also mocked the bamboo dress. However, as usual Urfi has always been unaffected by trolling or criticism. In the past, she had verbal spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna who had criticised her dressing sense. She was also slammed by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for her topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

