Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Sexy Purple Crop-Top And Hot Ripped Jeans – Watch

Urfi Javed sizzles in her stunning purple crop-top and bold ripped jeans as she gets papped at the airport. – Watch

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Sexy Purple Crop-Top And Hot Ripped Jeans – Watch

Urfi Javed Sizzles in Crop-Top And Ripped Jeans: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to surprise her fans and followers with her fashion experiments. The actor was recently papped at the airport in her new sizzling avatar which left netizens in utter shock once again. Urfi, known for her out-of-the-box ideas and innovative style statements brought a bold look to casuals. Her bold look in sexy crop-top and ripped jeans is setting social media feeds on fire. She has always maintained about living life on her own terms and not to be dictated by people when it comes to dressing sense. Urfi also had social media spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna, when they criticised her for her weird fashion.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL AIRPORT LOOK:

URFI JAVED SLAYS IN SEXY CROP-TOP AND HOT RIPPED JEANS

Urfi was seen stepping out of her car at the airport as she wore a high-waist purple crop-top and hot ripped jeans. The actor looked alluring and captivating in the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani as she flaunted her hot-toned legs. Urfi brings the much-needed sensuality and glam quotient in the sizzling viral clip. The reel is breaking the internet as fans are left gasping for breath due to Urfi’s bold and hot avatar. While some users commented with heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis, a section of netizens dropped nasty comments as well. However, the actor remains unaffected by naysayers and continues slaying with her glamour.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.











