Urfi Javed Opts For Tomatoes as Earrings in Bold Viral Video Watch

By: admin

Date:

.


Urfi Javed recently opted for tomatoes as earrings in a bold viral video which is breaking the internet. Watch

Urfi Javed Opts For Tomatoes as Earrings in Bold Viral Video, Watch
Urfi Javed Opts For Tomatoes as Earrings in Bold Viral Video, Watch

Urfi Javed Opts For Tomatoes as Earrings: Urfi Javed is once again back with her fashion creativity as netizens are left surprised with her new innovative look. The actress is breaking the internet with her bold style statement as she donned tomatoes as her earrings in a viral video. Urfi always pushes the envelope when it comes to her wardrobe and that is one of the reasons, she is the darling of paparazzi and entertainment tabloids. Despite being bashed brutally by the fashion police, she has maintained that naysayers do not bother her much. She also doesn’t give much attention to trolls and continues to slay with her sizzling looks.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED WEARS EARRINGS MADE OF TOMATOES

Urfi can be seen wearing tomatoes in place of earrings in her Instagram video. In the social media post, she also eats tomatoes. In the last two slides a news report about Suniel Shetty eating fewer tomatoes due to rising prices and another news of Maharashtra farmer becoming rich by selling tomatoes was posted. Urfi, who has previously posted topless videos, donned an off shoulder black crop-top, leaving little for imagination. She completed her look with sexy black mini skirt. As she wore her barely-there cut-out crop top, Urfi covered herself with her palm. She captioned her post as, “Tomatoes 🍅 are the new gold.” Her fans and followers went bonkers as they were left gasping for breath. Urfi brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in her bold video. Some users dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While a section of trolls did come up with nasty remarks as usual.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com










Source link

