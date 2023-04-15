Home

Urfi Javed Sets The Internet Ablaze as She Shares Topless Pic Post X-Ray, See Photo

Urfi Javed Sets The Internet Ablaze in Topless Pic: Urfi Javed is all set to lighten your weekend with her sensuous Instagram posts. The actor who recently grabbed headlines as she posed with Orry at an event, once again transformed into her bold avatar. Urfi posted a topless picture of herself post X-Ray which left netizens gasping for breath. She has previously also shared her hot pictures and reels on social media. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey once slammed her for posting topless video during Laxmi Pujan. Urfi also had verbal social media spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farha Khan Ali in the past who criticised her dressing sense.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL PICTURE:

URFI JAVED POSTS BOLD X-RAY PIC AS SHE GOES TOPLESS

Urfi captioned her post as “X ray.” In the bold pic, urfi can be seen holding an empty mug from a cafe. She is seen donning pants as she goes topless. The actor covers herself with an animated X-Ray which shows skeleton and a broken heart emoji. Urfi looks alluring and sensual in the jaw-dropping pic. She brings the much-needed oomph factor and raunchiness in the sizzling selfie shot. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While a section of netizens even trolled her with nasty comments. Urfi had previously gone topless in a video where she wore a skirt made of jasmine flowers while covering herself with hands. She looked captivating in the sensuous clip. A section of radicals had even lambasted her for posing topless during the pious time of Ramadan. Urfi had earlier said that she does not associate with religion and considers herself an atheist. She had stated that she is inspired by the teachings of Bhagavad Gita but is not a religious person.

URFI JAVED PRAISED BY KAREENA KAPOOR FOR HER BOLD FASHION SENSE

Urfi recently also reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark with regard to her fashion sense. She said “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)” In an interaction with Mirchi Plus, Kareena told, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think, she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.














