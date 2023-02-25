Home

Urfi Javed Shocks The Internet in Bold Butterfly Top And Hot Denim Shorts – Watch

Urfi Javed once again shocked the internet as she donned a bold butterfly top and ripped denim shorts. – Watch



Urfi Javed Shocks The Internet in Butterfly Top: Urfi Javed never disappoints netizens on the weekend as she always as something in-store for her fans and followers. The actor is a darling of the paparazzi and rumour mills as she always candidly poses in her bold and skimpy outfits. Her style statements always set the bar while entertainment tabloids and portals go completely berserk. Urfi was recently papped by the shutterbugs as she donned a hot butterfly top and sexy denim shorts. The actor has been slammed by Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna for her fashion sense in the past. She was also criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhashu Pandey for her topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN HER GLAMOROUS AVATAR

Urfi was seen wearing a blue floral butterfly top and denim shorts. She looked sensational as she flaunted her hot-toned legs in ripped shorts. The actor smiled for the paps as she was clicked during her day out. Urfi’s sizzling raunchy clip is breaking the internet as its has gone viral. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye, fire and kiss emojis on the video shared by paparazzo Yogen Shah. Yogen captioned the post as “@urf7i gets spotted in Rahul Mishra couture, becomes the first Indian star to wear his collection from Paris Fashion Week 😍 #yogenshah”. Urfi’s sensuous and alluring video brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. The actor looks captivating in her new fashion avatar. She recently took the internet by storm as she shot for a photoshoot for Dirty Magazine and her look was styled by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actor also recently opened up on her abusive father while she was not financially independent.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

