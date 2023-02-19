Home

Urfi Javed Sizzles in Hot Blue See-Through Lingerie Set in Sexy Video

Urfi Javed looks spectacular and stunning in her sizzling sea-blue see-through lingerie set in viral video. – Watch

Urfi Javed Sizzles in Hot Blue See-Through Lingerie Set in Sexy Video – Watch

Urfi Javed Sizzles in Hot Blue See-Through Lingerie Set: Urfi Javed surely knows how to set the perfect weekend mood for her fans and followers. The actor knows for her bold and fesity persona never disappoints when it comes to her out-of-the-box fashion experiments. Despite being slammed by fashionistas and celebs like Chahatt Khanna, Farah Khan Ali and Sudhanshu Pandey for her attire, Urfi never pays attention to naysayers. She also been trolled and received threats but the actor bravely stood her ground. She also had an online spat with Kangana Ranaut, but the duo ended up haling each other while they agreed to disagree on their opinions. Now, she has posted a sizzling video of herself in sexy lingerie that is breaking the internet.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED POSES IN SIZZLING LINGERIE SET

Urfi shared a video where she is seen donning a smoking hot light-blue see-through lingerie. She is seen covering her bra with hers hands as she leaves little for the imagination. The sensuous video brings the much-needed glam-quotient and sex appeal as it leaves the internet gasping for breath. She captioned her post as, “Woke up like this ..”. While her fans praised her oomph factor and sensuality, a section of netizens trolled her with nasty comments as well.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

