Urfi Javed Slams Restaurant Manager For Denying Entry Because of Outfit, Watch

Urfi Javed shared an Instagram story, in which she expressed anger toward the restaurant manager who didn’t allow her to enter the premises.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been vocal about her choice of clothing. She has never been asked to not enter a public place, until yesterday when a restaurant manager allegedly didn’t allow her inside due to her clothes. On Tuesday, Urfi Javed shared an Instagram story, in which she expressed anger toward the restaurant. She stated that it’s okay if a person differs from her fashion choice, but it is unacceptable. Urfi wrote, “WTF! Is this really 21st-century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today.” Her statement reads, “It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai.”

Urfi Javed didn’t share the name of the Mumbai restaurant but tagged the food aggregator app Zomato in her post.

This is not the first time when Urfi Javed has faced restrictions on entering public spaces. Last year in March, Urfi was invited to a news agency’s office, but, she was stopped by the security guards at the building because there was some miscommunication. She mentioned the incident on her Instagram story and wrote, “The fact that I am not a star kid or I don’t have a godfather and I don’t have bouncers with me 24*7, people think less of me. But let me tell me you guys, I’ve started from the very bottom and I’m proud of it. Had I entered the venue with a very fancy car and bodyguards with me, this wouldn’t have had happened.”











