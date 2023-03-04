Home

Urfi Javed Stuns in Bold White Outfit as She Poses With Arjun Kapoor, Netizens Say ‘They Look Good Together’ – Watch

Urfi Javed Poses With Arjun Kapoor: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to mesmerize and surprise her fans and followers. The actor has always been a darling of the paparazzi as she never refuses to pose for candid moments on camera. Her bold and out-of-the-box fashion statements are always give enough scoop for entertainment tabloids and portals. Urfi has never shied away from experimenting with her style and doesn’t pay much attention to naysayers. Apart from her sizzling photoshoots, she also expresses her views on socio-political issues as well. She calls herself an atheist and has even spoken about her interest in the teachings of Bhagavad Gita. Now, once again she stunned everyone not just with her hot outfit, but by posing with Arjun Kapoor at an event.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED LOOKS STUNNING AS SHE POSES WITH ARJUN KAPOOR

In the viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani Urfi greets Arjun and politely asks him for a picture together. She can be heard saying “Do you mind?”. To which the actor politely says “No, Not at all!”. When Urfi went away the paps asked Arjun for posing solo. To which he jokingly quizzed “Ho gaya na (We’re done, right?),” before posing for the shutterbugs. In a funny video when the paparazzi asked Urfi to pose for them at the same event she told them “Tum log time-pass karte ho mere saath (You guys are here for fooling around with me)”. The actor wore a tiny hot bralette and matching thigh-high-slit skirt. She looked vivacious and sensual in her scorching hot attire. Netizens were left gasping for breath as she flaunted her hot-bod in her appearance. A netizen commented and wrote “Ye achchi lag rahi hai Arjun ke saath”, adding heart emojis.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

