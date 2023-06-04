Urfi Javed Stuns in Hot Dress Made of Tea Bags, Netizens go Bonkers, Watch

Home

Urfi Javed Stuns in Hot Dress Made of Tea Bags: Urfi Javed recently shared a new video where she is showcasing her creative fashion ideas. The actress has left netizens in surprise as she recently donned a hot dress made of tea bags. Urfi is often under the radar of fashion police and trolls for her style statements and experimental wardrobe choices. She has had social media spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali in the past. Chahatt and Farah had slammed her fashion sense. However, the actress has always maintained that it is her life and nobody governs her decisions on what to wear or speak out in public.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL POST:

URFI JAVED STUNS IN DRESS MADE OF TEA BAGS

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Hello frands , chai peelo📸 @sk_.click

Assisted @pallavi.sakhare.581 @rakhilandge08.” The video reel begins with Urfi dipping teae bags in her cup as she sips her tea. She is seen wearing a sexy oversized T-shirt as she flaunts her hot-toned legs. The clip then shows Urfi donning a smoking hot mini dress made of tea bags. She looks alluring and spectacular in the stunning dress. Her bold and bindaas persona brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. While fans and followers heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. A section of trolls came ip with nasty comments as usual. A few days ago, Urfi had shared a video of herself where she wore a dress made of tree bark.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.















