Urfi Javed Stuns in Hot Dress Made of Toilet Paper in Bold Reel – Watch

Urfi Javed recently stunned in her stylish and sizzling outfit made of toilet paper in her new reel which is breaking the internet. – Watch

Urfi Javed Stuns in Hot Dress Made of Toilet Paper in Bold Reel – Watch

Urfi Javed Stuns in Hot Dress: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to mesmerize her fans and followers with her bold fashion statements. The actor is known for her hot style experiments as well as unabashed and unfiltered views on society. Urfi is often targeted by trolls for wearing hot and revealing attire, but she has always maintained that criticism does not bother her as she lives her life on her own terms. She had an ugly war of words on social media with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali who slammed her fashion choices. Anupamaa actor Sidhanshu Pandey also lashed out at her for posting topless video during Laxmi pujan. Urfi had recently criticised Sonali Kulkarni over her remark over ‘women being lazy’ and called her statement ‘insensitive’. Now, she has once again stunned netizens with her bold avatar in her latest reel.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SLAYS IN DRESS MADE OF TOILET PAPER

In her latest reel, her younger sister Asfi Javed was seen along with her. In the viral clip Asfi is looking out for missing toilet papers. It is later revealed that Urfi made a dress out of it. The actor candidly poses in her hot outfit made of toilet paper. She brings the much-needed oomph factor and glam quotient in her sizzling reel. Urfi’s bold and feisty persona adds up to the sex appeal in the alluring and captivating video. She has earlier also posed in dress made of tapes for which she was hailed by her fans. But as usual a section of netizens also mocked her. Her followers posted heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis to the video.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

