Urmila Matondkar Cryptic Post on Awards and Nepotism Sparks Conversation

Urmila Matondkar mentioned “favouritism” and “nepotism” in her tweet as Satya completes 25 years.

Ram Gopal Varma’s critically acclaimed film Satya, which was released in 1998, has completed 25 years since its release. The film’s stars, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar, have been reminiscing about their experiences shooting for the movie. Manoj Bajpayee, who portrayed the character of Bhiku Mhatre, shared a video compilation of some of his scenes from the film. Urmila Matondkar also posted a few stills of her character, Vidya, from the movie. However, it was her cryptic note accompanying the stills that caught people’s attention.

Urmila Matondkar’s cryptic post:

In her tweet, Urmila expressed that despite playing the role of a simple chawl girl at the height of her glamorous career, she did not receive any awards or nominations for her performance. She mentioned “favouritism” and “nepotism” in her tweet, implying that these factors may have influenced the recognition she received. Urmila wrote, “25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of a scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with ‘acting’.. so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism.. #jastsaying.”

One comment on her tweet acknowledged the impact of the movie and her performance, stating, “The movie was a masterpiece indeed. ‘Satya’ and you live in people’s hearts since then. As for awards and nepotism, the less said the better.” Urmila Matondkar replied, “True that!!” Another user praised the film, saying, “Loved that movie. It started a new trend in the film industry. Award or no Award, you and Manoj were simply outstanding in this movie.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee shared a video compilation of his scenes from Satya on his social media, captioning it, “MUMBAI KA KING KAUN? #25YearsOfSatya.” Actor Samir Soni commended his performance, calling it one of the finest in the last 25 years.

Satya also starred JD Chakravarthy, Shefali Shah, and Saurabh Shukla, and the film is regarded as a milestone in Indian cinema, known for its realistic portrayal of the Mumbai underworld.










