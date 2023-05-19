Home

Urvashi Rautela Makes Eyes Pop in Blue Lipstick at Cannes 2023 – Déjà Vu, Anyone?

India at Cannes: Urvashi Rautela made her third red carpet appearance at the 67th Cannes Film Festival but this time, she made sure all eyes were stuck on her in that blue lipstick with a corsetted gown.

Urvashi Rautela arrives for the screening of the film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ at Cannes 2023 (Photo by Loic Venance/ AFP)

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2023: Right when you were looking out for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first red-carpet appearance at Cannes 2023, Urvashi Rautela made a startling entry and took over the internet. The actor rocked an off-shoulder gown on day three of the ongoing film festival. Urvashi wore a corsetted gown with exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves but it was her makeup that did the entire talking.

The former beauty queen matched the teal blue on her gown with the shade of her lipstick. Remember Aishwarya’s purple lips from Cannes 2016? Urvashi pulled off something exactly like that this time. She tied up her hair in a side-parted bun, wore exquisite diamond jewellery by Seema Somanni, and carried a tiny potli bag encrusted with Swarovski to go with her overall look. Check out her pictures here:

Urvashi has been putting a stunning display of glamour at the 67th Cannes International Film Festival. She first made waves on the internet with her statement alligator/lizard neckpiece that she paired with a pink tulle gown. After this, she channelised her inner Victorian princess in a sheer orange number with a halter neckline. This was her third red carpet appearance and she definitely made some eyes pop with the choice of her lipstick.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN AT CANNES 2023

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made heads turn in a giant wrap metallic dress at Cannes International Film Festival 2023. The actor looked vivacious as she stepped out in that silver-black dress featuring a huge black bow on the waist. She styled it with her signature middle-parted straight hair and red lipstick.

Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar were the other beauties making India proud on day 3 of the film festival. Your thoughts on Urvashi’s blue lips? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Cannes 2023!















