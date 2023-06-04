Home

Urvashi Rautela Says ‘Bollywood Failed Parveen Babi’ as She Gears up For Biopic on Late Actress

Urvashi Rautela recently said that ‘Bollywood failed Parveen Babi’ as she is prepping for biopic on the late actress.

Urvashi Rautela Says ‘Bollywood Failed Parveen Babi’: Biopics are here to stay, especially when a story on a popular celebrity or achiever is brought to the big screens. Bollywood has made many successful biographical dramas on sportspersons like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom and Dangal. However, there has been only one film on a film star, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, based on Sanjay Dutt’s life story. Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt produced his semi-autobiographical romance drama Woh Lamhe directed by Mohit Suri. In the film Kangana Ranaut’s character was inspired by Parveen Babi and the actress was lauded for her acting prowess. However, many believe the movie wasn’t the accurate depiction of what actually happened in Parveen Babi’s life. Now, Urvashi Rautela is all set play the main protagonist in biopic on Parveen.

CHECK OUT URVASHI RAUTELA’S VIRAL POST:

URVASHI RAUTELA SAYS SHE WILL PLAY PARVEEN BABI IN HER BIOPIC

The actress shared update on her upcoming magnum opus as she preps for her role. Urvashi took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip showing the first page from the script of the film. It mentioned that the yet untitled biopic is directed by Wasim S Khan and written by Dhiraj Mishra. The Agent actress captioned her post as, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but i will make you proud #PB ~ UR ॐ नमः शिवाय Trust the magic of new beginnings 🪄 #GlamourGirl #SizzlingSiren #lonewarrior #love #UrvashiRautela #Biopic.” She had earlier claimed that she was at the Cannes Film Festival for the photocall launch of the Parveen Babi biopic. However, a Hindustan Times report claimed otherwise. The report opined that “So, Urvashi was there all by herself, there was no producer, writer, director… So what is this photocall launch? It shows how much truth is in her claim. She has not even revealed the names of the makers. She could have said that she wants to do, or is thinking of doing, but alleging that it is being made without the name of the team is definitely not credible.”

Parveen Babi died in 2005 due to multiple organ failure. She acted in films like Deewar (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Kalia (1981), Kaala Patthar (1979) and Namak Halaal (1982).

Urvashi was recently seen in Randeep Hooda starrer Inspector Avinash streaming on Jio Cinemas since May 18, 2023.

