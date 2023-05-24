Home

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In Car Accident: Little Known Details About The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress

The actress was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when her car met with an accident.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role in the popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is no more. The actress was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when her car met with an accident. While Vaibhavi breathed her last, her fiance Jai Suresh Gandhi sustained injuries. The unfortunate news was shared by producer JD Majethia. On his Instagram Stories, the producer wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic).”

Condolences are pouring in from across the world. Her co-stars including Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar paid tribute to the actress.

From her television debut, and engagement to her last film, all you need to know about Vaibhavi Upadhyay.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s television journey commenced in 2004 with the much-acclaimed sitcom series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

In the show, Vaibhavi portrayed the role of Jasmine, the daughter of the Sarabhai family. Her performance and comic timing garnered immense praise from both critics and audiences.

She went on to feature in a number of daily soaps. Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, CID, Adaalat, and Pavitra Rishta, to name a few.

The 32-year-old has also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in the 2020-release film Chhapaak.

Vaibhavi got engaged to businessman Jay Gandhi on February 14, this year. It was not an elaborate function. The two families had simply exchanged gol-dhana as per Gujarati customs.

The actress was last seen in the horror mystery film Timir. It was released earlier this year in March.

Vaibhavi loved travelling. A look at her Instagram is a testament to the statement. Before her mountain getaway in Himachal Pradesh, she was in Goa.

Her sartorial sensibilities, especially in bohemian fashion, were loved by fans.















