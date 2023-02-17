Director Vamshi Paidipally said “Varisu” is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama and romance appealing to audiences of every age group. “Varisu is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama, romance, and more, appealing to audiences of every age group. Complementing the engaging storyline are the impeccable performances by a star-studded ensemble cast and catchy music that elevate the film further, making it a must-watch.

“Following an extremely successful theatrical run, we are delighted that even more viewers will now be able to enjoy Varisu, when it premieres on Prime Video from 22 February,” the filmmaker said in a statement.