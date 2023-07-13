Home

Varun Dhawan Didn’t Talk To Janhvi Kapoor For First Month Of Bawaal’s Shoot; Here’s Why

Varun Dhawan admitted that he did not talk to Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of Bawaal’s shoot to get the right emotions during their scenes.

Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal will stream on July 21. (Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal is set to release on Prime Video India on July 21. This will be his first venture of the year. Varun recently made an interesting revelation about his approach to his role during the making of Bawaal. In an interview, the Bhediya actor admitted that he did not talk to his co-star Janhvi Kapoor for the first month to give the movie a realistic approach. In an interview with Galatta Plus during the promotions of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan revealed that during the first month of filming, he thought that he should not talk to Janhvi Kapoor for the sake of their roles. He said that it was a “selfish” decision but it helped both of them get into their characters.

Varun Dhawan’s Approach For Bawaal

Varun Dhawan said he adopted this approach because he felt that if he and Janhvi Kapoor talked and became friends, that won’t evoke the same emotions during their scenes. He said, “Because I felt we’ll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I’ll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely.”

How Janhvi Kapoor Reacted

Talking about the reason behind his approach, Varun Dhawan revealed, “I felt it might evoke something in her (Janhvi Kapoor) and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature. (Nitesh) Sir was on this. And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time.”

About Bawaal

Bawaal revolves around a couple and their journey to Europe, which takes them on an emotional roller-coaster. Bawaal’s director, Nitesh Tiwari was also asked about Varun Dhawan’s process to which he had a very simple reply. He said that he didn’t notice that and he does not mind what process the actors choose or what school they have been to, he just needs his perfect shot and he got it in the movie.

