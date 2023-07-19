Home

Varun Dhawan Holds Janhvi Kapoor From Waist And Bites Her Ear at Bawaal Event – Check Viral Photo

A new picture of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is going viral in which he is seen biting her ear during one of the promotional events for their film ‘Bawaal’.

Varun-Janhvi’s viral photo: A picture of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is going viral, and the fans think it’s pretty awkward. The picture is from one of the promotional events for their upcoming film Bawaal. The duo is seen rocking a sensational look in black but it’s the pose that has got the internet talking.

In the photo, Varun is standing behind Janhvi and is holding her from the waist. Everything looks fine until you see him biting her left ear as Janhvi stands there with a visibly awkward smile.

People on Reddit shared the photo and started a whole debate around it. Many highlighted how Janhvi looks awkward and Varun crosses the line, while others wrote how it could just be a goofy moment and there’s no need to read more into it. One user wrote, “I don’t know why people are saying he shouldn’t do all this because he is married. He just shouldn’t do all this even if he was single (sic).” Another wrote, “This man has no sense of boundaries (sic).” Check the comments in this post:

Varun and Janhvi have been promoting Bawaal for a few days. The film found itself in a controversy when the teaser was released and a section of the audience questioned the narrative which includes a reference to World War II.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is essentially a love story of a history professor who gets married to a simple girl and takes her on a Europe tour. The differences in their lifestyles and ideologies trigger unprecedented situations in their lives. It will be interesting to see how Tiwari has used the reference to probably the most tragic part of the world's history to elaborate a love story. Bawaal is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!
















