Varun Dhawan’s Heartwarming Gesture For His Specially Abled Fan Is Everything

Varun Dhawan will feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan has emerged as a phenomenal actor over the last few years. His performances in critically acclaimed films such as Bhediya, Badlapur, and October have honed his skills as a versatile actor. But, it’s not Varun Dhawan’s acting skills that have made the headlines this time. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star was recently spotted at an event where he treated a fan on a wheelchair to a selfie. The kind gesture has garnered a lot of praise.

In a viral video posted on Instagram, Varun Dhawan was seen flooded with a sea of fans. In a white tank top and funky shorts, the Bhediya star aced the casual look. He also opted for sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. Varun Dhawan saw a female fan on a wheelchair and took a selfie with her.

Social media users found the actor ‘humble’ and lauded his gesture. One user wrote, “Such a humble celeb”.

Another one praised Varun Dhawan and called him, “My whole heart!!”

“Youth Sensation #VarunDhawan,” a comment read.

“This guy is a genuine superstar, look at his acting, his looks. He gives back-to-back hits and is still so humble,” an account commented.

Many of Varun Dhawan’s fans called him the “sweetest person” due to kind gesture.

“We love you Varun Dhawan forever,” a comment read.

Varun Dhawan Career

Ever since Varun Dhawan entered the film industry with Student of the Year, the actor became immensely popular with his captivating performances in numerous films. He was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhediya. The movie revolved around the story of Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) who gets bitten by a werewolf and then transforms into the creature every night. A Maddock Films production, Bhediya also featured Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Varun Dhawan also had a cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel.

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Projects

Talking about his next projects, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from this, the actor has bagged the role of protagonist in the Indian instalment of the series Citadel. The show will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.















