Veteran Actor Sameer Khakhar Dies at 71 Due to Multiple Organ Failure

Veteran TV and Bollywood actor Sameer Khakhar, who was known for his show Nukkad and Circus died in Mumbai today. He was 71. Sameer was suffering from urinary and respiratory issues. On Tuesday, he was rushed to the MM Hospital, in Mumbai’s Borivali, where he was admitted. Sameer’s funeral will reportedly be held on Wednesday morning at Babhai naka crematorium, Borivali.

On Wednesday, news agency PTI tweeted, “Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad and Circus, has passed away at age 71 due to multiple organ failure, says his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar.”

While speaking to Times of India, Sameer Khakhar’s cousin brother Ganesh Khakhar said, “He was suffering from respiratory issues, then he went to sleep and went unconscious. We called the doctor and he suggested that we admit him in the hospital. His heart was not working properly and had urinary issues too. He was kept on ventilator, gradually he collapsed at 4:30 am this morning.”

Sameer Khakhar had worked in both the TV and film industries. He was seen on shows such as Nukkad, Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and Sanjivani with co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna He was also a known name in Gujarati theatre.

May his soul rest in peace.