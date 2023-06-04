Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Does at 94 PM Narendra Modi Madhuri Dixit Send Condolences

Home

Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Dies at 94: PM Narendra Modi, Madhuri Dixit Send Condolences

Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Dies at 94: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhuri Dixit paid tributes to the late actress.

Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Does at 94: Veteran Indian actress Sulochana Latkar who played crucial roles in classics like Kati Patang, Johny Mera Naam, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Himmatwala passed away at 94. The Padma Shri recipient worked in more than 200 Hindi movies. The veteran’s daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed about her demise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and other celebs paid tributes on their social media handles. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote in his tweet, “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema.”

CHECK OUT THE TWEETS ON SULOCHANA LATKAR’S DEMISE:

The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023

Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always… — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 4, 2023

PM NARENDRA MODI, MADHURI DIXIT PAY TRIBUTES ON SULOCHANA LATKAR’S DEATH

PM Modi tweeted, “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.” Madhuri captioned her tweet post as, “Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.”

The late actress portrayed the mothers’s role of almost all the leading actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Mehmood. She essayed prominent roles in films like Kora Kaagaz and Dil Dekhe Dekho. Her daughter Kanchan in an interaction with The Indian Express told, “She had age related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm.”

The veteran’s antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

