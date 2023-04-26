Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passed away at the age of 76 in Kozhikode. He was admitted in hospital after suffering heart attack at the venue of a football tournament.

Veteran Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Dies at 76

Malayalam Actor Mamukkoya Passes Away: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, known for his work in Mollywood and the French film Flammens of Paradise died at the age of 76 in Kozhikode. He was considered an acting legend in South film industry. Mamukkoya suffered a heart attack as he had collapsed at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday, April 24, 2023. The actor underwent treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few days. The cause of his death is being told due to brain hemorrhage, as reported by Matrubhumi.



MUMUKKOYA WAS IN VENTILATOR SUPPORT AT A PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN KOZHIKODE

Mumukkoya attended the inauguration of a football tournament in Malappuram on April 24, 2023. He suffered a heart attack and was being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Vandoor. The veteran was later shifted to another private hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment and had been on ventilator support. Mumukkoya was born on July 5, 1946 to Chalikandiyil Muhammed and Imbachi Ayisha at Calicut, Madras Presidency, British India. He started his acting career in theatre and later made his debut with the Malayalam film Anyarude Bhoomi, directed by Nilambur Balan. The film brought him recognition in terms of versatility, Mappila dialect, grounded acting prowess and effortless sense of humour.

MUMUKKOYA ACTED IN 450 MOVIES

The veteran has acted in over 450 movies sharing screen space with the popular actors of Malayalam. He has been admired for his performance in various film, including ‘Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam’, ‘Gandhinagar Second Street’, ‘Nadodikkattu’, ‘Pattanapravesham’, ‘Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’. His performances have always been admired in ‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, ‘Kireedam’, ‘Oppam’, ‘Ustad Hotel’, ‘Sandesham’, ‘Chenkol’, ‘Sharjah To Sharjah’, ‘Vettam’, ‘Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu’. He is also known for his roles in ‘Currency’, ‘Oru Marubhoomi Kadha,’ ‘Indian Rupee,’ ‘Minnal Murali’, ‘Kuruthi’, ‘Theerppu’, and ‘Pyali’.

Terrible news in the morning! Another wonderful malayalam actor one of the kings of comedy has departed us! There can never be another Mamukkoya! Close to end of a generation of great comedians great actors! Truly the last one of a rare breed! #RIP #Legend #Mamukkoya pic.twitter.com/oe4z3IPe9L — Naveen R Nair (@nav_journo) April 26, 2023

Last month we lost a legendary Malayalam actor Innocent. Exactly after a month another fine actor Mamukkoya is gone as well. All that is left is my childhood memories of those classic movies which featured them and my laughter. Life goes on. #Innocent #Mamukkoya #Mollywood pic.twitter.com/IeqvgjkQOK — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) April 26, 2023

#Mamukkoya (77), one of the finest comedy actors ever in Malayalam cinema passed away. Who can forget this Kozhikode man, the epicentre of laughter in so many films?#RIP pic.twitter.com/jrHlmXpv1m — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 26, 2023

A fine actor and comedian #Mamukkoya (77), passed away. The veteran actor was hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Vandoor after suffering a heart attack on April 24 while attending the opening of a football tournament in Malappuram. #RIP pic.twitter.com/whFMNqkPxN — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) April 26, 2023

Mamukkoya was known for being unabashed and unfiltered when it comes to reacting to socio-political issues and calling out hypocrisy.

