Veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead in Punes Rented Apartment

Veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead in Pune’s Rented Apartment

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in Pune’s rented apartment. The late actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.

Veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead: Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in Pune. An officer Talegaon MIDC police station dealing with the probe believes that the veteran might have died three days before his body was found. The police officer also told that Mahajani’s dead body will be handed over to his family for last rites after autopsy. The late actor featired in Marathi movies from the late 70s till the mid-80s. He was last seen in Ashuotsh Gowariker’s Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon starrer period-drama Panipat, where he played Malharrao Holkar, a noble subedar of Maratha empire, during the rule of Marathi ruler, Shahu Bhonsle 1.

POLICE REVEAL RAVINDRA MAHAJANI DIED THREE DAYS BEFORE THE BODY WAS FOUND

The veteran actor was found dead in a locked flat at Xrbia Housing Society in Ambi area of the Talegaon Dabhade. The Talegaon MIDC police station took cognisance of the complaint from neighbours who informed about a foul smell from the house. After breaking the door of the rented flat, Mahajani was found dead. Ranjit Sawant, senior police inspector at Talegaon MIDC police station revealed that the doctors estimated that Mahajani died three days ago. He said, “We have contacted his son in Mumbai and informed him.” Police also pointed out that the veteran’s son Gashmeer Mahajani had been trying to reach his father but the phone calls were going unanswered. On Friday, before the actor was found dead, Gashmeer asked a friend in Pune to visit Talegaon Dabhade to check on his father. The late Marathi actor’s son stated that his friend planned to visit his father on Saturday. Gashmeer is a television and film actor.

Mahajani acted in several Marathi films such as Mumbai cha Fauzdar, Zoonj, Kalat Nakalat. He was also known as the Vinod Khanna of Marathi film industy because of his resemblance to the late Bollywood superstar.

May the departed soul rest in peace!
















