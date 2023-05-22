Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Babu passed away at the age of 71 in Hyderabad.

Veteran Tamil Actor Sarath Babu Dies at 71

Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Dies: Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Babu passed away at the age of 71. He was known for his roles in Rajinikanth-starrer Annamalai and Muthu. Sarath Babu was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad a month ago and his condition was said to be critical, as reported by ETimes. The late Tamil actor was undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage. This was the second time he underwent treatment after being admitted at a Chennai hospital in March 2023. His demise is a shocking news for the South film industry as his health was stable and the veteran was doing fine.

SARATH BABU WORKED IN REGIONAL FILM INDUSTRY

Sarath Babu has worked in over 200 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and a few Malayalam and Hindi films. The late actor made his debut in the film industry in 1973 through a Telugu film and later became popular through the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978), directed by K Balachander. The veteran received eight state Nandi Awards. He was born on July 31, 1951 in Amudala village of Srikakulam district. Sarath Babu had also worked on TV shows and was the recipient of eight Nandi awards. Telugu actor Aadi Saikumar expressed grief on the veteran’s demise and wrote “Heart broken to know about the untimely demise of #SarathBabu Garu. He will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to his loved ones.”

CHECK OUT AADI SAIKUMAR’S TWEET ON SARATH BABU’S DEMISE:

Heart broken to know about the untimely demise of #SarathBabu Garu. He will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/aGbrkSWQAF — Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) May 22, 2023

