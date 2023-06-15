Home

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Latest Photo Is All About Romance And Sunsets

In the photo, Katrina looks mesmerizing as always in a orange summer dress. Vicky Kaushal is wearing a light brown shirt with denims.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021.

Vicky Kaushal is totally smitten by his wife Katrina Kaif. Now, we are not claiming this, it’s the actor himself. The Raazi star often talks about Katrina during interviews and film promotions. After the success of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable picture of himself with Katrina on his Instagram handle. The photo shows the couple all smiles as they hold each other’s hands. Vicky and Katrina are standing against a picturesque background of a sunset at the beach. Sharing the photo, Vicky dropped a home and heart emoji in the caption and also added the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

In the delightful photo, Katrina looks mesmerizing as always in a gorgeous orange summer dress with her hair left loose. Vicky is wearing a light brown shirt with denim pants. The picture immediately drew attention and a lot of people showered praises on the couple.

How Fans Reacted

Arjun Kapoor among them was the first to drop a comment and wrote, “Guru Katrina Zindabad.”

The official account of Saregama music made a reference to a track from Vicky Kaushal’s hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. “Now that we have this picture, truly Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.”

A fan wrote, “This is the perfect example of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

An individual also expressed, “The way you guys holding hands”

“Need them in a romcom ASAP,” a comment read.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Love Story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often leave their fans gushing over their impeccable chemistry. Katrina is equally smitten by her husband. She once admitted that falling in love with Vicky was “her destiny”. Speaking with Indian Express, Katrina had once shared how she was struck by Vicky’s talent when she saw Manmarziyan’s trailer in 2018. The Tiger Zinda Hai star said, “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent.” Katrina further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.















