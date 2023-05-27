Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Salman Khans Security Stopping Him Watch

Home

Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Salman Khan’s Security Stopping Him, Watch

Vicky Kaushal Clears The Air on Salman Khan’s Security Pushing Him: Vicky Kaushal rocked the IIFA 2023 event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in UAE (United Arab Emirates). The award show is all the more rocking this time as the actor reunites with his Manmarziyaan co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The duo are hosting the grand award night this time and the audiences are all geared up to witness their fun camaraderie. However, there had been an unexpected controversy doing the rounds. Eagle eye netizens recently witnessed that Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushed away Vicky during the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor’s entrance at IIFA. Many social media users pointed out that the interaction between the two actors also didn’t look very cordial.

CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL AND SALMAN KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

VICKY KAUSHAL CLEARS THE AIR ON FEUD WITH SALMAN KHAN

In a recent video, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHZB) actor cleared the air about the whole issue. While speaking to paparazzi, Vicky clarified about the video and said “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that.” In another video from IIFA 2023 Vicky was speaking about his fashion choices and how younger brother Sunny Kaushal is more experimental when it comes to style. In the clip Salman comes behind the actor and both give a warm hug to each other. The Tiger 3 star was called rude and arrogant by netizens who were offended by his bodyguards stopping the ZHZB actor.

CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL’S VIRAL CLIP CLARIFYING ABOUT THE VIDEO WITH SALMAN KHAN:

IIFA 2023 will also be attended by actresses – Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Gupta and Nora Fatehi. Vicky is currently busy promoting Laxman Utekar's ZHZB opposite Sara Ali Khan. The rom-com and the chemistry between the on-screen couple has already generated a lot of hype.
















