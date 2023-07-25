  • 6291968677
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal On What Does It Take To Be A Good Husband To A Successful Woman: Still Finding Us

admin July 25, 2023


Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif and shares how their relationship works with focusing on ‘us’ and not ‘me’ or ‘you’.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his successful film career and for being vocal about his admiration for his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, recently discussed the dynamics of being a supportive husband to a successful woman. During a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Vicky shared his thoughts on what it takes to be a good husband to someone like Katrina, who has achieved remarkable success on her own.

According to Vicky, being a good husband involves knowing when to be silent and understanding, choosing the right moments to listen and support without offering unsolicited advice. It’s about finding a balance in the relationship, striving to reach a middle ground that isn’t just about “me” or “you” but about nurturing the bond of “us.” He emphasised the importance of letting go of individual egos and aspirations to embrace the concept of being a team and building a life together. Vicky acknowledged that they are still on a journey of discovering what works best for their relationship, recognising that it’s a continuous process of understanding, compromise, and growth.

Diljit said, “Choose your moments to be quiet”. On a serious note when two people come together, we should always try and reach a middle point. We are always in the quest for a middle point which is not me, that is not you, which is us. You have to let go of you, as now it is us. We are still trying to find us and we have a whole life to find us”.

Vicky Kaushal also appreciated Katrina’s achievements and believed in supporting her success story, much like great actresses of the past, Hema Malini and Rekha, who also carved their paths to stardom. Vicky Kaushal added, “I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini’s era, Rekha’s era and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit.”










Source link

