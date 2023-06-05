Vicky Kaushal Romantic Comedy Wraps up a Decent Opening Weekend, Check Detailed Report

Home

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s Romantic Comedy Wraps up a Decent Opening Weekend, Check Detailed Report

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3 Detailed Report: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic comedy ends its first weekend on a decent note and shows growth on Sunday. Here’s how much it collects after three days.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opennig weekend box office collection report (Photo: Movie)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood’s latest romantic comedy – ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ had a decent opening weekend in India. The film which stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead showed a good jump on its first Sunday, taking the collection to over Rs 20 crore nett. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it opened at a mere Rs 5.49 crore nett but the Saturday business showed the promise of a good first weekend.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ collected around Rs 9 crore nett (early estimate) on its first Sunday, as the trade website sacnilk reported. The total three-day collection of the film stands at Rs 21.69 crore nett now. The film received mixed reviews with many calling out its confused story, forced comedy, and overacted characters. It has largely benefitted from the buy-one-get-one offers that ran throughout the first weekend in theatres all across India.

CHECK THE THREE-DAY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAKUP OF ‘ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE’:

Friday: Rs 5.49 crore Saturday: Rs 7.20 crore Sunday: Rs 9 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 21.69 crore

A part of india.com’s review called ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ an overdose of both romance and comedy. “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fails to find the right balance of emotions in its story. It sometimes becomes an overdose of romance and in the very next scene, the comedy overshadows everything else. When you finally settle for all the family madness, you get some more, almost unbearable dose of melodrama – the kind which is used to design the tragic Hindi saas-bahu sagas,” it read.

The film has a strong supportive star cast including Sharib Hashmi, Himanshu Kohli, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq, and Sushmita Mukherjee among others that make for a nice distraction from what is happening in the lives of the lead couple. The real test for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ at the Box Office will happen today – on the first Monday. It will be interesting to see how the film sets the tone for its first week before ‘Adipurush‘ and ‘The Flash‘ hit the screens a week later.

