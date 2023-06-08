Vicky Kaushal Thinks Ranbir Kapoor Is ‘Hatke’ In This Way

Vicky Kaushal was asked about one ‘hatke’ and ‘bachke’ trait of Ranbir Kapoor during a recent interview.

Vicky and Ranbir worked together in the superhit film ‘Sanju’.

Vicky Kaushal has been basking in the success of his romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He has also been making headlines for his adorable confessions about his relationship with wife Katrina Kaif and his love for Punjabi music. Now Vicky Kaushal has something interesting to say about his Sanju co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Vicky was asked about one ‘hatke’ and ‘bachke’ trait of Ranbir Kapoor. In response to the question, the Raazi actor said that Ranbir is his favourite actor because is incredibly secure as a person and a performer. Vicky stated, “Ranbir is one of my favourite actors. Ranbir ki sabse hatke cheez ye hai that he is incredibly secure as a person and as an actor. He is incredibly secure. Whatever efforts he puts in for a role, he never brings it to the set. He never portrays how hard he is working as an actor. He doesn’t take that seriously. Jo bhi karte hain wo chupke se peeche se karte hain and he only delivers on set. Which is fantastic.”

Vicky Kaushal then went on to reveal the ‘bachke’ trait of the Shamshera actor. He revealed, “Bachke trait would be that many times he (Ranbir Kapoor) would tell you ‘Listen, I’m telling you something, but you cannot tell it to anybody. I’m only telling this to you. Do not tell anyone.’ And you are worried that if it ever comes out, he will think I have leaked the information. Then you realise that he has said this exact same thing to at least 150 others as well.”

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor have been friends ever since they worked together in the superhit film Sanju. The film, based on Sanjay Dutt’s life, featured Ranbir as the titular character. Vicky Kaushal played his friend who stood beside Sanju through thick and thin. Both the actors were praised for their performances in the movie.

Moving forward to 2022, Ranbir made a guest appearance in Vicky Kuahsal’s quirky thriller film Govinda Naam Mera. The film was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fans were left surprised with Ranbir’s special cameo alongside choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the song Bijli.















