Viduthalai Actor Soori Condemns Tribal Family Being Denied Entry Inside Chennai Cinema Hall: ‘Theater is Equal For All’

Viduthalai actor Soori condemned the row over a tribal family being denied entry inside Chennai theatre to watch his noir-actioner.

Soori Reacts as Tribal Family Denied Entry at Chennai Cinema Hall: Vidhuthalai Part-1 is getting rave reviews since its release and netizens are showering the period actioner with accolades. The noir-thriller starring Soori in pivotal role is being hailed for its realistic portrayal of plight of tribals. The Vetrimaaran directorial is also being hailed for its action and cinematography as its shot in interiors, giving it the real-life impact. The trailer already created much hype and movie buffs were already rooting for content-driven storytelling prior to the film’s release. Now, as the film released, a tribal family was stopped from entering a Chennai theater for Viduthalai’s screening which sparked controversy.

SOORI CONDEMNS TRIBAL FAMILY BEING DENIED ENTRY TO WATCH VIDUTHALAI

As a tribal family at Chennai’s Rohini theatre was denied entry, Soori reacted and said “Theater is equal for all. It is wrong for Rohini Theater not to allow tribal people to watch the film. I feel sad that they are not allowed inside the theatre.” The Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) Police later told “A case has been registered under IPC section 341 r/w 3(1) (x 1v) SC/ST Act, 1989,” as reported by Hindustan Times. The theatre claimed that the family had come to watch a movie which was censored U/A by the authorities. As per the law, children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch the movie. A similar incident had happened during Pathu Thala‘s screening at Chennai’s Rohini Silver Screens. It was alleged that a family from the indigenous Narikurava community to enter the premises despite having valid tickets.

ROHINI SILVER SCREENS ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON PATHU THALA SCREENING ROW

The theatre owners later issued a clarification note as DMK leader Senthikumar intervened in the Puthu Thala screening row. Rohini Silver Screens wrote in its statement “We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala movie. A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch ‘Pathu Thala’ movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket checking staff have denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 2,6, 8 and 10. However, since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a diffrent perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law-and-order problem and to desensitise the matter, the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time. The video of the family watching the movie is attached below.”

ANURAG KASHYAP PRIASED VETRIMAARAN FOR VIDUTHALAI

Soori recently opened up on his character in Viduthalai and said “I am sure that the film Viduthalai, in which I am the hero, will make all the people happy. I will continue to play not only the Hero but also all the stories.” Anurag Kashyap had also congratulated Vetrimaaran on the film and pointed out that “Congratulations! Vetri, I think, this is your most poignant work. I have not been so impacted and moved in such a long time. Also I think its one of your best work. This (film) is so assured and so confident in the sense that it looks like, its been put together and I’m seeing it the way it was shot”

Viduthalai also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon in crucial roles.

