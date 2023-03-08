Viduthalai Part-1 Trailer Twitter Review Soori Vijay Sethupathis Noir Thriller Hailed For Intense Look And Stellar Cast

Viduthalai Part-1 Trailer Twitter Review: Soori and Vijay Sethupathi’s crime-thriller is being praised by netizens for its intense look and stellar cast.
Viduthalai Trailer Twitter Review: Tamil cinema is once again striking back with the success of Vikram (2022), Ponniyin Selvan – 1 (2022), Varisu (2023) and Thunivu (2023). However, filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s crime-action-thriller Viduthalai gives more of Jai Bhim (2021) and Jana Gana Mana (2022) vibes with its social element and rooted storytelling. The action reminds of Pushpa: The Rule (2021), Vikram and Kaithi (2019). However, the Soori-Vijay Sethupathi starrer has brought a fresh take with its engaging trailer. Viduthalai blends socially relevant theme with PAN (popular-across-nation) India entertainment in this revolutionary actioner. Netizens are going gaga over the trailer and hailing Sethupathi, Soori, Gautam Menon and Vetrimaaran.
CHECK OUT VEDUTHALAI PART-1 TRAILER:
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO VIDUTHALAI TRAILER:
Performer Soori !! #Viduthalai pic.twitter.com/Sxsp8zb2WN
— Pᴏᴋᴋɪʀɪ (@PokkiriOfcl) March 8, 2023
A spark is needed before #VaadiVaasal !!#Viduthalai Incoming pic.twitter.com/jgDPiLIn9e
— Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) March 8, 2023
#Vetrimaran is back this time has a heavy resemblance of LTTE but he is going to strike hard #Viduthalai https://t.co/WE3adXfSyp via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/LLV2WUbJNZ
— Sachin Mᴵˢ ᴴʸᵖᵉᵈ ᶠᵒʳ ᴸᴱᴼ (@Nostraadamus_) March 8, 2023
Vetrimaaran: I’ll show you the entire story plot in the trailer, and still I can make you excited in the theatre.#Vetrimaaran #ViduthalaiPart1 #VijaySethupathi #Soori #gvm #ilayaraja pic.twitter.com/dH0AJkhecW
— Sri Hari (@0Srihari) March 8, 2023
One of most expected movie #ViduthalaiPart1 official trailer.
Masterpiece Film making by #Vetrimaran#Soori #VijaySethupathi #Viduthalai pic.twitter.com/5WYLaLSITF
— smritigit Paul (@smritigit_pal) March 8, 2023
Vetri – Ilayaraaja – Vijay Sethupathi – Soori pic.twitter.com/Z6hafz5wEB
— J. (@Highonfilmss) March 8, 2023
Tier 2 Actors have a new Competitor Now #ViduthalaiPart1 #Vetrimaaran #VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/5KAaNGtWoS
— んﾉｲᄃんんﾉズ乇尺 (@TamasCelvaraj) March 8, 2023
Masterpiece on cards #Viduthalai
— தெறி ட்விட்டர் தளபதி (@Thalapathy_Ntr) March 8, 2023
Pride of Indian cinema #Vetrimaran #CaptainMiller #Vaathi @dhanushkraja #Viduthalaipic.twitter.com/Z3s4pkqayA
— வாத்தி ™ (@Raghuvaran_07) March 8, 2023
Finally a worthy opponent for VJS @menongautham @VijaySethuOffl#Viduthalai #sirumalai pic.twitter.com/5uTb3IVUVV
— ராஜா தமிழ் ⚡ (@raja_rajendren_) March 8, 2023
We fight for the inclusion of all in society. Are we the separatists?
Most promising one! #Viduthalai pic.twitter.com/dBDtz0y6ut
— Mannu (@_mannu04) March 8, 2023
Viduthalai is set for a theatrical release on March 31, 2023.
