Home

Video Gallery

Vidyut Jammwal on Not Finding Work in Bollywood: ‘Berozgari Bahot Dekhi Hai…’ | Exclusive

Vidyut Jammwal got into an exclusive conversation with India.com about being unemployed in the past, box office no., Pathaan and much more – Watch video!

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Vidyut Jammwal talked about how he landed for ‘IB71,’ being unemployed, Pathaan, box office and so much more in an exclusive conversation with India.com. Revealing bout his spy-thriller, he told us that this was the first story that occurred to him when he began searching for narratives as a producer. The idea for a story about this almost impossible mission carried out by India’s intelligence services under the code name ‘Ganga.’

Vidyut Jammwal also disclosed about being unemployed in the past “Darasal mein Bombay se nahi hoon. Mein Mumbai gaya tha aur mene berozgari bohot dekhi hai bakiyo ki tarah. Ghar par baitha hoon, baaki aadmi kitni excercise karle, kitna doston ke saath ghumle. Kyuki mein itna baitha hua tha ki ab mauka mil raha hai kaam karne ka, doston ke saath aage jaane ke liye toh thakkan ho nahi sakti aur honi bhi nahi chaiye.”

The actual action star, Vidyut also talked about trusting and believing in people and told that if people near him feel that it is happening, he trusts them and believed that it will happen. He said, “Kayi baar hota hai. Kayi baar pressure bhi hota. Mein aapko as an actor batata hoon ki kayi baar mein stunt karne jaa raha hota hoon toh logo ko lagta hai yeh toh kar hi lega aaram se aur uss time mujhe lag raha hota hai ki mujhse nahi hone wala hai. Mere aas paas logo ko lagta hai ki ho raha hai toh mein unn par vishwass kar leta hoon ki agar inko lag raha hi ki ho jayega toh mujhe bhi lag raha hai ki hojayega.

“Bachpan se hi aisa hai, doston ko laga tha ki mein actor ban jaunga, mujhe yakeen nahi tha mujhe lagta tha magar unhe yakeen tha. There are some people you believe in. You need to have people around you who believe in you woh ek do teen jitne marzi ho, woh mil jaye toh sab kuch ho sakta hai,” he concluded.

‘IB71,’ a war movie that is more of an espionage thriller than a battle-field drama, was directed and co-written by Sankalp Reddy (who also co-wrote and directed The Ghazi Attack six years ago). It tells the story of “true events” that an Indian intelligence agent orchestrated to thwart a Pakistani operation against India on the eastern front during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.







