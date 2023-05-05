Vidyut Jammwal Speaks on The Wrestlers Protest at Delhi Jantar Mantar

Home

Vidyut Jammwal Speaks on The Wrestlers’ Protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar – Watch Video

Vidyut Jammwal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘IB71′, speaks on the ongoing wrestlers’ protest in Delhi.

Vidyut Jammwal on Wrestlers’ protest (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal spoke to the media about the ongoing wrestlers’ protest in Delhi. Several star wrestlers in the country are staging a joint protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, alleging molestation and sexual harassment. On Friday, during a press conference of his film titled ‘IB71‘, Vidyut commented on the protest and questioned the authorities for not doing anything about it.

The actor mentioned that even though they are listening to the wrestlers’ concerns, nobody is doing anything about it. Vidyut, who was first stopped from answering the question, insisted on responding, and said, “This is an important question. They are our athletes and troubled but first, they are the citizens of the country. They should be given the required help. I think the authorities are listening to them but what next? What are they doing about their concerns? I am an athlete and I have a feeling they would listen to them and things will change now. They’ll do what’s right.”

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogar, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and several others have been sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar for 14 days against the WFI President. On Thursday, the star wrestlers also offered to return their medals and honours as part of their protest against being manhandled by the Delhi Police to disrupt their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Vidyut, in IB71, has played the role of an airforce officer who plans to block the airspace as Pakistan plans an attack on India with a Chinese alliance. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this is the first film produced by Vidyut Jammwal. The film hits the screen on May 12.











