Vignesh Shivan’s Sweet Note For Wife Nayanthara On First Anniversary

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Vignesh Shivan posted a few lovely images of Nayanthara and their twin boys- Ulag and Uyir.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in a grand ceremony.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are among the cutest couples in Tamil cinema. On June 9 last year, the couple exchanged vows in Mahabalipuram. The director wrote a passionate letter to his wife and their two boys, Uyir and Ulag, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. The fact that they shared this day with their two kids- Uyir and Ulag, made it even more meaningful. Vignesh wrote a moving message to his spouse, Nayanthara, and their two sons on Instagram.

Vignesg also wrote “many thanks for the wonderful clicks” and urged detractors to stay away before thanking the photographer.

“En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (which is the evidence of my life is you),” Vignesh captioned the images. “A year full of memorable moments! Quite a few ups and downs, unanticipated setbacks, and difficult times! But returning home to a wonderful family that showers you with love and care restores all of your confidence and provides you with the motivation to keep pursuing all of your already accomplished aspirations and goals! Keeping everything in place with the help of my own Uyirs and Ulagams. The family’s support is what made all the difference! For hustlers like me, having the best possible people around is the sole reason we need to work hard,” the director added.

Fans’ Shower Love On The Images Of Nayanthara And Her Twins

Followers of Nayanthara and Vignesh praised the photos and offered their congratulations in the comment section. One person wrote, “Very pleased to see this post and wish you both a happy anniversary.”

Another commented, “How sweet.”

A comment read, “Absolutely gorgeous. I love you guys.”

Vignesh’s Post On His Wedding Anniversary

On Thursday, Vignesh posted some amusing old photos of him and Nayanthara along with a message. “I got married to you yesterday,” he wrote. “Suddenly, I’m getting “Happy Anniversary” texts from my friends! Relativity theory holds true! Thangamey (gold), I love you! Simply beginning our lives with love and goodness! Very far to go! There are lots of things we can do together! We welcome our second year of being married with the most wonderful things of our lives, thanks to the kind wishes of all the nice people in our lives as well as the rich blessings of God Almighty. Our infants, Uyir and Ulagam.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh got hitched in a star studded ceremony last year. Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and other prominent celebrities were in attendance at the ceremony. The couple announced that they had welcomed twins via surrogacy last year.















