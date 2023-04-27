Vijay Varma Confirms Dating Tamannaah Bhatia, Playfully Responds to Gulshan Devaiah’s Teasing Comment

Home

Vijay Varma's close friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah confirmed Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship and now Vijay too has given us strong hints.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are rumored to be dating for a long time, were spotted hanging out in a car recently. They stepped out of a restaurant after their dinner date and had an amazing time. They are going strong on their relationship front as they have started posing for the paps publically. However, the duo did not react when captured by the paparazzi. Where Vijay was in the driving seat, Tamanna was sitting next to him. The video was circulated all across the internet.

Vijay Varma’s close friend and actor Gulshan Devaiah confirmed the relationship rumors between Vijay and Tamannaah after commenting on his Instagram post. He wrote, “Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhoka Diya hai tune mujhe. Thank god meri izzat nai luti… nai toh… hey ram…” This deliberate use of the word ‘Tammannah’ didn’t go unnoticed by the netizens. Vijay, on the other hand, confirmed the dating rumours by replying back to Devaiah’s comment saying, “Ek tarfa pyaar bhi pyaar hota hain gullu!”

Vijay shared the teaser of the upcoming web series Dahaad on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. It will release on May 3 and also had Hunter actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma grabbed headlines last year after their party video from Goa went viral. They were seen kissing each other. Also, at the award ceremony, Tamannaah and Vijay seemed to engage in a fun conversation and shared several candid moments.











