Vijay Varma Opens up on His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Madly in Love With Her’

Vijay Varma recently admitted that he is madly in love with his Love Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma Opens up on His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are one of the coolest couples of B-town. While most lovebirds in Bollywood are inhibited and shy when it comes to opening up on their dating life, Tamannaah and Vijay have candidly spoken about their relationship. The duo’s sizzling equation was well depicted by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh in his short story from the anthology Lust Stories 2. Their passionate lovemaking scenes set the screens ablaze as Tamannaah broke her ‘no-kissing policy’ with the movie. Recently, Vijay reacted to his relationship with his Lust Stories 2 co-star being called a ‘publicity stunt’.

VIJAY VARMA CONFESSES HE IS ‘MADLY IN LOVE WITH TAMANNAAH BHATIA’

In an interaction with GQ India Vijay said, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other.” The Lust Stories 2 actor further added, “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.” Tamannaah, in an interview with Film Companion, spoke candidly about Vijay as well. She stated that, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.” Tamnnaah also admitted, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

