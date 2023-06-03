Home

Entertainment

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia Papped Twinning in Black Amid Dating Rumours, See Pic

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were recently papped twinning in black at Bandra amid dating speculations.

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia Papped Twinning in Black Amid Dating Rumours, See Pic

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia Papped Amid Dating Rumours: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are known for their unique and experimental fashion choices apart from their artistry. The actors have come a long way and have a lot in common. They often been clicked together at award ceremonies and photoshoots. Both Tamannaah and Vijay have never shied away from posing for the paps and are cordial with camerapersons due to their bindaas and uninhibited attitude. However, there have been strong speculations in the recent months about the duo being in a relationship. An alleged video of the two actors in which certain media outlets claimed that Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted kissing each other created a lot of hoopla at the rumour mills.

CHECK OUT VIJAY-TAMANNAAH’S VIRAL PICTURE:

VIJAY VARMA-TAMANNAAH BHATIA CLICKED TOGETHER IN BANDRA

In a recent picture that is breaking the internet, the rumoured couple were snapped together as they were twinning in black at Bandra, Mumbai. While Vijay opted for a suit that he paired with a blue shirt, while Tamannaah wore a crop top with matching pants and a blazer. Vijay had photobombed Tamannaah at an award show during her red-carpet appearance. The video went viral as the gossip mongers got enough material to dig more about the actors.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. Her next project is titled Jee Karda. Tamannaah has played crucial roles in popular movies like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, etc.

Vijay, on the other hand, will feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor recently starred in the Sonakshi Singa starrer series Dahaad. He is known for his acting prowess in Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30, Baaghi 3, A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.

For more updates on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, check out this space at India.com.















