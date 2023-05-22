Home

Vijayawada Theatre Catches Fire After Jr NTR Fans Burn Crackers Inside Hall, Video Goes Viral

Jr. NTR fans burst crackers that led to fire inside Apsara theatre, Vijayawda. Watch the viral video here!

Jr. NTR fans went berserk after his 2003 film Simhadri was re-released in Telugu-speaking states on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on May 19. Simhadri was remastered and released in 4k which registered a solid opening. In one of the Vijayawada theatres, Jr. NTR fans burst crackers that led to fire inside Apsara theatre. In a video, that is circulating all over the internet, we can see a few front rows burnt.

Watch the viral fire video from the theatre:

A clip from the incident has surfaced on social media from Apsara Theatre in Vijayawada. The show had to be canceled after a fire broke out. Police personnel were deployed at the scene as they controlled the crowd and helped everyone exit safely.

#JrNTR fans burnt crackers in Apsara theatre in #Vijayawada on Saturday as part of celebrating his birthday during his movie #SIMHADRI. Due to fire crackers seats in d theatre were burnt. @tarak9999 @JrNTR_ @APPOLICE100 @JrNTRDevotees pic.twitter.com/wphN7Lh4Zo — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) May 20, 2023

Reacting to the incident, Jr. NTR fans took to social media to express their displeasure over the same. A user wrote, “Such behaviour can’t be tolerated. Who’s going to pay for the property damage? (sic).” Another user wrote in Telugu: “This is very sad. The theatre owner has to face the brunt of some unruly fans (sic).”

Simhadri registered a massive opening on Day 1 with a gross collection of Rs 5.14 crore. Simhadri was directed by SS Rajamouli in 2003. It was the filmmaker’s second collaboration with Jr. NTR after Student No 1.

