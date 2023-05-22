Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap Attend Scorsese Killers Of The Flower Moon Premiere

Home

Vikramaditya Motwane Shares Experience of Attending Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Premiere At Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023: Filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap recently attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ at the Cannes film festival 2023. On Sunday, Motwane took to his Instagram account and dropped a string of pictures from the premiere and also shared his experience. “The word honour and privilege get used too easily sometimes, but not in this case…Just being in THIS cinema, at THIS moment, watching THIS man present his film to the world for the first time was SOMETHING ELSE! The two children in the last photo could never have imagined this while watching Mean Streets 20+ years ago,” he captioned the post.

Helmed by Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in the lead roles. The film received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline. Talking about Motwane’s work front, he recently received a lot of appreciation for his series ‘Jubilee’ which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The series starred Aparhsakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

His next project is an untitled cyber-thriller film starring Ananya Panday in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)















