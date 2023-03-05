Home

Viral Dance Video: Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph With Her Fiery Moves in Hot Red Dress, Internet Says ‘Aag Laga Di’ – Watch

Nora Fatehi takes the entire internet by storm with her fiery dance moves on the opening day in Atlanta – Watch viral dance videos!

Viral Dance Video: Nora Fatehi never fails to make waves with her fiery dance moves on Bollywood tracks like O Saki Saki, Garmi, Manike, Jehda Nasha and others. The dancing diva, who grabbed eyeballs on several occasions, has once again amazed the internet with hot dance moves to ‘Kusu Kusu.’ Nora Fatehi is in the US for an entertainment tour along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy. In the viral dance video, Nora Fatehi shook her belly in a shimmery red blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a micro mini skirt. She drove the internet crazy with her moves and killer expressions. The caption on the viral dance video read, “Some hot 🥵 moves from Atlanta. #norafatehi #norafatehihot #nora #av #concert.”

WATCH NORA FATEHI’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

Nora Fatehi’s dance video went viral in no time. Her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. They hailed Nora’s hot dance moves on her popular track Kusu Kusu. One of the users wrote, “Because of her houseful.” Another user wrote, “Nora Fatehi aapne toh aag laga di🔥.” The third one wrote, “Oo wonderful dance nora😍😍😍😍.”

Nora Fatehi’s viral dance video has 360K views, 25.3K likes and over 200 comments.

Nora Fatehi also performed some sizzling dance moves with Akshay Kumar on the opening day in Atlanta. The duo’s sensual dance video went viral on the internet. While Nora looked smoking hot in a red dress, Akshay looked dapper in all-black blingy attire. Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar set the entire stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry on the ‘Tu Khiladi Mein Anari,’ song from Selfiee.

WATCH NORA FATEHI-AKSHAY KUMAR’S VIRAL VIDEO

What did you think about Nora Fatehi’s hot dance moves in Atlanta?











