Viral Video: Mrunal Thakur-Emraan Hashmi Perform The Hook Step of Mein Khiladi, Fans Enjoy The Crazy Crossover

Viral Video: Mrunal Thakur raised her game with an item number in the Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Selfiee.’ The entire music album from Selfiee has already become a Gen Z favourite. In the latest video, Mrunal Thakur matched her steps with Emraan Hashmi and boy oh boy, the internet loved the crazy crossover. She grooved to recreated version ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari‘ from the 1994 film with Selfiee star. Mrunal Thakur looked hot as always in black collar top with baggy trousers and Emraan Hashmi didn’t look his age in a t-shirt, jeans, red jacket and uber-cool sunglasses.

Emraan Hashmi dropped the collab post on his Instagram handle and captioned the viral dance video read, “Jab ho Khiladi aur Kudiyee with good vibes ka sath ✨✨Toh Muh se seetiyaan aur haanth se taaliyaan apne aap bajati hai 🕺🏻💃🏼 Grooving to #MainKhiladi with @mrunalthakur 💫.”

WATCH MRUNAL THAKUR-EMRAAN HASHMI’S VIRAL VIDEO

The video went viral in no time as fans began to drop some hilarious comments. Several users also showered immense love in the comment section and loved the crazy crossover. One of the users wrote, “Iska hi to intezar thaa Bhai…. tweet bhi kiyaa thaa aapko ki ….ek reel banao Mrunal ke saath 😍❤️.” Another user wrote, “Murder 4 with mrunal thakur❤️.” The third one said, “Sita Mahalaxmi finally with Oman prince 🤴.” Mrunal Thakur showed off fiery dance movies with Akshay Kumar earlier.

The viral dance video has 3.3M views, 560K likes and over 1K comments.











