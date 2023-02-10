Home

Viral

Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan Has An Awkward Encounter With Touchy Fan, Desi Tweeps Say ‘Kudos to Her Humbleness’ – Watch

A fan touched Sara Ali Khan’s neck and face inappropriately at Mumbai airport after she was returning from her trip to Rajasthan – Watch viral video

Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan Has An Awkward Encounter With Touchy Fan, Desi Tweeps Say ‘Kudos to Her Humbleness’ – Watch



Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan never fails to charm us with her beaming smile and kind gestures for her admirers. The actress was mobbed by her fans at the airport after she returned to Mumbai post celebrating her mother Amrita Singh’s birthday. Sara Ali Khan, who was obliging her fans with selfies had an awkward encounter with a woman who caressed her neck and face inappropriately. Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in a pink dupatta with a beige salwar suit, in the viral video, Sara was posing for pictures with her fans when a woman shook hands with her. She then went ahead and touched Sara’s hair and neck. The ‘Atrangi Re‘ star felt awkward and her expressions abruptly changed, but the actress kept her calm and continued to pose for her fans and paps.

WATCH SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO

The video went viral in no time as Sara’s fans expressed their disappointment. One of the users wrote, “She was trying to snatch her jewellery. How bad is to see that. Kya hoga India ka 🤦🏻‍♀️.” Another user wrote, “Why invade someone’s personal space, kudos to Sara for keeping calm.” The third one wrote, “Be it man or woman pls don’t touch them if they are nice enough that doesn’t mean u get that closer.”

Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her trip to Udaipur with her mother, Amrita Singh, on social media. She was also clicked with actor and rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, which led to speculation among fans as to whether he accompanied her to Udaipur.

The viral video has 817K views, over 32K likes and 329 comments.











