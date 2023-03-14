Viral Video Shows Gurugram Man Throwing Cash From Running Car

Home

Paisa Ye Paisa: Viral Video Shows Gurugram Man Throwing Cash From Car

It is said that the generous man was trying to replicate a sequence from Farzi, the recently released web series.

Viral Video: Social media is buzzing again with yet another video of a man showering currency notes from a running car. The video is reported to have been shot in Gurugram, Haryana. It is said that the generous man was trying to replicate a sequence from Farzi, the recently released web series.

Now the police have stepped in as ACP Vikas Kaushik said that the man who was hurling all that cash has been identified and a case filed under relevant sections while further investigation is underway.

“Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on a Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified”, news agency ANI quoted Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram as saying.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter. (Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

If only these peeps could learn something better from the movies and TV shows, Uff!











