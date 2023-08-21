Virat Kohli affirms Great Sleep for long, active life in quirky new TVC for Duroflex

Duroflex, India’s foremost sleep solutions provider has unveiled its latest ad film featuring national brand ambassador, Virat Kohli showcasing their exceptional research-backed mattresses. Set on the theme of #GreatSleepGreatHealth, the campaign advocates the power of quality sleep in fostering an active lifestyle at any stage of life. Duroflex’s strong emphasis on ‘#GoodSleepGoodHealth’ highlights their commitment to using advanced technology to provide quality sleep solutions to their valued consumers, that are tailored to meet their unique needs.

Virat Kohli’s latest Duroflex TVC embraces a captivating and distinctive approach, employing stop motion filmmaking to perfection. As the camera pans across the mattress, Kohli’s resonant voiceover encourages viewers to maintain an active lifestyle throughout the years – whether it involves trekking in the Himalayas or triumphing over neighborhood kids in a game of badminton. The underlying message is clear: sound sleep is essential for good health and an active lifestyle. The stop motion TVC mesmerizes with its ingenuity, seamlessly transitioning between various backgrounds that mirror a trekking expedition, a lively playground, and a joyous wedding scene – all meticulously crafted right on the mattress. With each transition, Kohli assumes fresh poses, gracefully asleep on the Duroflex mattress, perfectly blending the joy of great sleep and good health.

Link to the TVC: https://youtu.be/cI3GwlWPOcw

Speaking about the campaign, Duroflex brand ambassador Virat Kohli said, “When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It’s always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “Our latest campaign sees imaginative storytelling take center stage, presenting our brand ambassador and cricketer, Virat Kohli, in a new avatar. With his unmatched charisma and charm, Virat elevates the captivating TVC and takes it notches higher. The core objective of this campaign goes beyond mere entertainment; it is a celebration of the joys derived from leading an active lifestyle, all made possible through the foundation of restful sleep. We take immense pride in showcasing this creative TVC that seamlessly blends the art of good sleep with the pleasures of an energetic life”.

Conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions, Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions adds, “We wanted to create a crisp video which encapsulates the essence of our messaging; the importance of sleep in one’s life. We have captured how Duroflex is instrumental in delivering these fundamental needs and strengthening their consumers to power through the day with India’s fitness icon – Virat Kohli.”

The brand film is set to be aired on all major national television channels.

About Duroflex: Duroflex is one of India’s leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over five decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep. Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with an innovative and cutting-edge range of products that is first of its kind in India. Its signature range – Duropedic is India’s No.1 doctor recommended orthopedic mattress range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.

