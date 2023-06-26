Menu
Virendra Sehwag Reviews And Destroys Adipurush in One Line, Fans Agree

By: admin

Date:


Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag was another Indian who watched Adipurush this weekend and decided to review the film out of sheer disappointment. Here’s what he said.

Virendra Sehwag reviews Adipurush (Photo: IANS/ Movie Still)
Virendra Sehwag reviews Adipurush: The latest celebrity to have spoken and mocked Adipurush is cricketer Virendra Sehwag. The popular Indian cricketer is known for his wit and humour both on social media and in the commentary box during matches. This time, he took to Twitter to write a simple post reviewing the Om Raut directorial which has been criticised left, right, and centre ever since its release earlier this month.

Highlights

  • Cricketer Virendra Sehwag tweets about Adipurush
  • Sehwag is the latest celebrity to have watched and commented on Adipurush
  • Adipurush continues to disappoint people

Sehwag, on Sunday, watched Adipurush and gave a one-line review of the film. Staying true to the legacy of his witty tweets, the actor made a reference to Prabhas’ previous blockbuster movie Baahubali 2 as he reviewed his latest film Adipurush. The cricketer wrote, “Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha 😀 (sic).”

His fans welcomed his tweet and added how watching the film was a collectively upsetting experience for them as well. One user wrote, “Well, Viru bhai, congrats on earning your membership in the illustrious Adipurush victims group (sic).” Another person wrote, “Haha! Baat toh sahi hai viru paaji (sic).”

Adipurush Box Office Collection Report

Adipurush has been under fire for being a disappointing adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film has been ridiculed not just for its copied scenes, but also for the shoddy job with its dialogues, the sub-par VFX, and huge factual errors in the story which is heard, read, and passed down generations in India for ages now. The film’ collection also got impacted as it entered its first week. The Box Office collection report showed a clear downfall in numbers from Monday when the advance bookings for the first weekend got over.

The film, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita has collected around Rs 274.55 crore nett with all its version combined in India. Do you agree with Sehwag mocking Adipurush? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!










