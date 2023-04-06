Vivek Agnihotri And Apurva Asrani Lambast Karan Johar Over His Murder Anushka Sharmas Career Remark

Home

Vivek Agnihotri And Apurva Asrani Lambast Karan Johar Over His ‘Murder Anushka Sharma’s Career’ Remark

Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani recently lambasted Karan Johar over his ‘Murder Anushka Sharma’s Career’ remark in a throwback video.

Vivek Agnihotri And Apurva Asrani Lambast Karan Johar: Karan Johar has often been accused of promoting nepotism and has also been targeted by online trolls. The filmmaker was again into controversy after Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut took to her twitter handle and accused the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director of ‘bullying’ Priyanka and even called him ‘Cruella’. Kangana had tweeted “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.” Now, sharing a throwback video of Karan, Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have slammed him.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET ON KARAN JOHAR:

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023

APURVA ASRANI SHARES KARAN JOHAR’S THROWBACK CLIP ON ANUSHKA SHARMA

In the viral clip Karan is seen joking about how he wanted to ‘murder Anushka Sharma’s career’. The director confessed in the video “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” at 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016, where he was accompanied by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. They were promoting Karan’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil during that time. Sharing the clip, Apurva quote tweeted “‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SLAMS KARAN JOHAR’S VIRAL VIDEO CLIP

Vivek Agnihotri quote tweeted Apurva and captioned his post as “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.” Vivek had previously also reacted to Priyanka’s remarks at Dax Shepherd podcast and tweeted “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.” While speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Vivek and Apurva have always spoken against nepotism and also gave their views on Sushant Singh Rajput case. For more updates on Vivek Agnihotri and Karan Johar, check out this space at India.com.












