Vivek Agnihotri Calls Filmfare ‘Anti-Cinema Awards’ After Getting 7 Nods For The Kashmir Files: ‘My Protest is Against a Corrupt System’

Vivek Agnihotri recently called out Filmfare as ‘anti-cinema awards’ after The Kashmir Files was nominated in seven categories at the award show.

Vivek Agnihotri Calls Filmfare ‘Anti-Cinema Awards’: Vivek Agnihotri never hesitates to call a spade a spade. The filmmaker is known for making bold and opinionated statements on sensitive issues concerning geopolitics and society. Vivek is often invited to panel discussions and debates on burning issues. The The Kashmir Files director recently responded to being nominated for seven nominations in Filmfare Award for his historical epic based on the Kashmiri Pandits genocide. He refused to be part of the award show and called it ‘anti-cinema’ and ‘corrupt’. He also said that his protest was against a ‘corrupt’ and ‘unethical establishment of Bollywood.’

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET:

ANNOUNCEMENT:

FILMFARE AWARDS I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has… pic.twitter.com/2qKCiZ8Llh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SLAMS ‘ANTI-CINEMA’ AWARDS

Vivek wrote a long tweet post reacting to the Filmfare nominations and opined “ANNOUNCEMENT: FILMFARE AWARDS I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end. Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging. Until then… सिर्फ हंगामा खड़ा करना मेरा मकसद नहीं, मेरी कोशिश है कि ये सूरत बदलनी चाहिए। मेरे सीने में नहीं तो तेरे सीने में सही, हो कहीं भी आग, लेकिन आग जलनी चाहिए। – दुष्यंत कुमार (My objective is not just to create outrage, my mission is to bring the change. If not me, then you must have the burning desire to carry on the revolution. – Dushyant Kumar #HumDekhenge.”

CHECK OUT PRODUCER ABHISHEK AGGARWAL’S VIRAL TWEET:

FILMFARE IS UNFAIR! I have produced and backed #TheKashmirFiles with the intention of telling a true story to the world and it went on to become a blockbuster. The film received 7 nominations at the @filmfare awards and I am not invited to the event. It is time that the… pic.twitter.com/1ibdBrTnVH — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) April 27, 2023

THE KASHMIR FILES PRODUCER TWEETS ABOUT NOT BEING INVITED BY FILMFARE

Recently, the The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Aggarwal also revealed in a video message that he has not been invited by Filmfare. He mentioned the same in his tweet caption. Abhishek wrote in his tweet “FILMFARE IS UNFAIR! I have produced and backed #TheKashmirFiles with the intention of telling a true story to the world and it went on to become a blockbuster. The film received 7 nominations at the @filmfare awards and I am not invited to the event. It is time that the entertainment industry recognises the producers. They are the ones who make stars. Respect and recognition would only motivate us better to back great stories. @filmfare #FilmfareAwards2023 #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri.”

