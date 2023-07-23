Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi Seek Lord Shivas Blessings at Holy Shankaracharya Temple Watch

  • 6291968677
Vivek Agnihotri-Pallavi Joshi Seek Lord Shiva’s Blessings: Vivek Agnihotri is currently receiving accolades for is documentary series The Kashmir Files Unreported. The filmmaker, who had previously made The Kashmir Files on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits has brought the docu-series on the same issue. The unheard and unknown events from the 1990 violence against Kashmiri Hindus has been shown in Vivek’s new OTT series. The filmmaker has not just spoken about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in his lectures and interviews but also stressed upon the ancient heritage of Indian civilization. He even mentioned in The Kashmir Files that the state which has now become a victim of terrorism and separatism was named after the ancient sage Kashyapa.

CHECKOUT VIVEK AGNIOTRI’S POST ON HIS VISIT TO HOLY SHANKARACHARYA TEMPLE:

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI-PALLAVI JOSHI OFFER PRAYERS AT SHANKARACHARYA TEMPLE

Vivek and his wife Pallavi Joshi recently visited the Shankaracharya Temple at Srinagar which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The celebrity couple offered prayers to the Shivlinga inside the temple and bowed their heads with folded hands to seek divine blessings. The holy temple is considered sacred by Hindu pilgrims and is also revered by Shaivites. The Shivalinga representing Lord Shiva is considered to be an abstract or aniconic symbol which signifies the creation of the universe through the combination of the active energy of Lord Shiva and his wife Shakti (Goddess Durga or Parvati). Vivek took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “Finally, climbed 265 steps despite broken knee and prayed at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir. God gives divine strength if you have purpose & commitment. They succeed because they want you to be afraid. Only way to defeat the evil is to look in its eyes without any fear.”

Vivek has directed The Kashmir Files Unreported, while Pallavi has produced the film. The husband-wife duo is also coming up with their new movie The Vaccine War which will be releasing on Dussehra 2023.

Source link

