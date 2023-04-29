Home

Vivek Agnihotri Responds to Sudhir Mishra’s Remark on ‘Liberals Who Criticise The Kashmir Files’: ‘Those Who Defend Terrorism’

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Sudhir Mishra’s Remark on ‘Liberals’: Vivek Agnihotri, known for his bold and straightforward views on society and geopolitics never hesitates from calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker often puts across his unabashed and unfiltered opinions at debates, discussions, conferences and interviews. His choice of sensitive and untouched topics concerning history and politics has resonated with the audiences. Vivek has been hailed globally for his realistic depiction of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in The Kashmir Files. The movie based on Kashmiri Pandits genocide was criticised by a section of left-liberals despite being a blockbuster. Sudhir Mishra, who is all geared up for his directorial Afwaah recently tweeted that those who criticise The Kashmir Files do not come to theatres to watch films by other filmmakers.

Who is a liberal? Those who make films against terrorism or the ones who defend/ support terrorism through their art? Or ones who keep quiet? I think there should be an open debate on this but I don’t know if any liberal is ready for it. If you like I can do a podcast with you. https://t.co/8UJKxBgTBx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 28, 2023

Sudhir wrote in his tweet “Liberals complain about Kashmir Files. Why? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to theatres and saw it. But when we make films our audience who criticise Vivek sit on their arse and don’t come to the theatre. Sorry, I had to say it. #afwaah.” Vivek quote tweeted his post and captioned it as “Who is a liberal? Those who make films against terrorism or the ones who defend/ support terrorism through their art? Or ones who keep quiet? I think there should be an open debate on this but I don’t know if any liberal is ready for it. If you like I can do a podcast with you.” When The Kashmir Files was released many actors and filmmakers who ideologically oppose Vivek called out the movie for inciting communal hatred. The TKF director has been vocal about his beliefs and never shied away from bashing one-sided narrative being propagated in art, cinema and media. His movies Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files were based on controversial themes which sparked debates in mainstream as well as social media. Vivek has always advocated for an alternate narrative instead of showcasing one-sided perspective. Sudhir’s Afwaah is about a politician sending goons to find his wife who allegedly ran away with an unknown man based on rumours being spread on social and mainstream media. Given the box office failure of Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed Bheed, the Afwaah director tweeted about the lack of interest among movie goers on socially relevant films.

Vivek had recently made to headlines for his views on same sex marriage. He also politely refused to be part of Filmfare awards after The Kashmir Files received seven nominations.

Vivek Agnihotri’s next The Vaccine War releases on August 15, 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files.

